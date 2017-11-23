Kannapolis Christmas Tree lighting set for Saturday

A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 25. The Celebration continues through the Christmas Holiday seasons with the Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express.

The Winterland Express train runs every evening from November 25th – December 30th (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) from 6-9 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays and from 6 – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Ride the train thru the park, enjoy over 250,000 Christmas lights, make s ’mores and more. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free; tickets to ride the train and carousel are $2 per person per ride.

Again, this year, kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa in his studio each night. The park will also feature performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears, who will entertain the family with a 30 minute Christmas Carol performance each hour on the hour.

The Atlantic Coast S Gaugers group returns this year with their popular model trains on display Wednesday thru Sunday nights.

On various nights local community groups and musicians will perform your favorite Christmas songs. Children will also have an opportunity to create ornaments and engage in the Lionel children’s zone filled with interactive model trains.

Events during the month long celebration include:

November 25 – Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6 p.m. at Village Park, 700 West C St. Celebrate the start of the Christmas season in Kannapolis with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy live music and entertainment, kid’s activities and fireworks. Free Admission.

December 9 - The Holiday Market at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis City Hall from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday gifts to choose from. Whether you’re picking up some last minute stocking stuffers or starting at the top of your list, the market is sure to have something for everyone. Free Admission.

December 9 - The 79th Annual Kannapolis Christmas Parade presented by Cannon Pharmacy begins at 6 pm. This special night time parade travels through the streets of downtown Kannapolis and usually lasts until 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in participating in the parade visit the website listed below.

Please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas for a complete schedule of events.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.