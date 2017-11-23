Rowan-Cabarrus Community College teacher earns special recognition

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced that business and marketing instructor, Karen Lynden, was awarded the Teaching Excellence Award for Region 3 Southeastern Council of Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

“I am constantly in awe of our award-winning faculty here at Rowan-Cabarrus. Our commitment to a high-quality education starts with outstanding teachers who are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of their students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Congratulations, Karen! We are very proud!”

The Teaching Excellence Award competition begins at the regional level. Once submitted to the ACBSP office, the applications are sent to each regional president. Following a committee review, each region names two recipients – one from among associate degree applicants, and one from among all baccalaureate/graduate degree applicants. The Teaching Excellence Award recipients for each of the 10 regions are encouraged to attend the annual conference, where they will receive a waiver of conference fees, regional recognition, a medallion, and a $250 check from ACBSP.

In addition, Karen won the first place overall International Award. The International Teaching Excellence Award recipients are honored at the "Salute to Regions” luncheon at the ACBSP Annual Conference, where they are presented with an engraved wooden plaque and a check for $500. The recipients are selected from among the regional recipients for that year. One award is presented to an individual from an associate degree institution and one to an individual from a baccalaureate/graduate degree institution.

“It is such a proud moment for our business program, having one of our faculty members win both awards in our first year of membership with ACBSP. Karen's acceptance and dedication to our program mission of incorporating a global perspective within a collaborative environment is so appreciated. I could not be more proud of her accomplishments!” said Garland Fulp, chair of business administration and motorsports management.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.