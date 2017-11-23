Charlotte man wanted for multiple charges, cut off electronic monitoring device

Police are searching for a Charlotte man wanted for multiple charges.

According to officials, James Irvin Salley is wanted for the following charges:

assault by strangulation

assault on a female

larceny of a firearm

possession of firearm by a felon

first degree burglary

damage to property

interfering with an electronic monitoring device

Salley was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Officials say Salley cut off his electronic monitoring device Nov. 23 and was last known to be in the area of I-85 near Exit 19 in Gastonia, North Carolina.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 704-432-8888.

