Charlotte man wanted for multiple charges arrested

A Charlotte man wanted for multiple charges has been arrested.

James Irvin Salley was arrested, officials said Thursday.

He was wanted on the following charges:

assault by strangulation

assault on a female

larceny of a firearm

possession of firearm by a felon

first degree burglary

damage to property

interfering with an electronic monitoring device

Salley was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Officials say Salley cut off his electronic monitoring device Nov. 23.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 704-432-8888.

