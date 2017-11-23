Man arrested in connection with Gaston Co. kidnapping, motor vehicle theft

Gaston County police arrested a man in connection with a Gaston County child abduction Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of View Heights Drive in Gastonia, North Carolina in reference to a stolen vehicle that had an 18 month old child inside.

According to officials, detectives located the unharmed missing child at 5 a.m.

Theodore R. Lipscomb was arrested in York County.

He is an acquaintance of the mother of the kidnapped child and had been riding with her and her boyfriend in the car prior to theft, reports say.

Police are searching for the stolen Chevrolet Suburban that was last known to be towing a boat, officials say.

An AMBER Alert was issued during the investigation, but has since been canceled.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

