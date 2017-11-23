Canceled AMBER Alert: Child abducted in Gaston Co.

An AMBER alert has been canceled for a missing child in Gaston County.

The Gaston County police was searching for 1-year-old Gage Conley.

Conley is a white male, approximately three feet tall weighing 30 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, tan pants and gray and purple shoes.

He may have been with 41-year-old Theodore Roosevelt Lipscomb, a black male 5'11" tall weighing 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans.

