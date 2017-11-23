Amber Alert for little boy, Thanksgiving day forecast

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving!!! Kristen Miranda here with you bright and early. If you are up now then turn on your TV because we are up early with you!

The first thing I need to tell you about is this Amber Alert out of Gaston County. A 1-year-old boy named Gage Conley who has blonde hair and brown eyes is missing. I can show you his picture on the air. Gaston County police think he was taken by a 41 year old man named Theodore Roosevelt Lipscomb in a Brown 2004 Chevy Suburban with the tag number NMB 520. Keep an eye out in your travels today.

Many of you are headed across town for Thanksgiving dinner or to Uptown for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade. It is the largest turkey day parade in the southeast. Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases has your holiday forecast.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a driver after a hit and run that killed a pedestrian. We're waiting for a few more details on this one including the identity of the person killed and we hope to have that information by the time the news ends for the morning.

Already this morning people are camping out at area stores hoping to be the first to get those deals - deals that start tonight in some cases and continue into Black Friday.

And because she's Kristen Hampton...Kristen Hampton will pardon a few turkeys for us.

If you're up early cooking, or you have to work, or you just can't sleep...hang out with me, Lyndsay, and Kristi O'Connor on WBTV News This Morning.

-km