Woman runs off road, hits tree in Gaston County crash

A woman lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree in Gaston County Wednesday night.

The Mount Holly Police Department said the crash happened on Sandy Ford Road.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle after the crash, but was rescued out of her vehicle by firefighters and airlifted to the hospital.

There is no word on the severity of her injuries.

The road was shut down for a while after the crash, but has now reopened.

The car was left in the woods, but was being pulled out by a tow truck

No further information has been released.

