If ever there were 'Breaking News' in the world of #MollysKids

TJ Anderson, the 5-year-old in Charlotte desperately waiting for a liver because of a horrible form of cancer tearing through his small body, is now in Pittsburgh. His dad just emailed from the hospital. They were rushed up there this morning -

A new tiny liver, that will fit TJ, is becoming available.

He'll have surgery in a few hours, after 3am on Thanksgiving Day.

Dad Travis Anderson says they can't stop holding their son, telling him they have high hopes it'll all soon be better.

"We are grateful," he wrote in an email I received ten minutes ago. "We are currently praying for the family who is on the other end, and for guidance and wisdom."

All this on a day we count blessings.

Let us know, Travis. Please let us know how it goes.

