Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Charlotte

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened at South Tryon Street and Shopton Road West.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a person has been arrested in this incident.

CMPD is investigating the crash as a hit and run. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim nor driver have been identified and no further information has been released.

