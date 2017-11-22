Pedestrian identified in fatal hit and run, suspect arrested

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 16200 block of Shopton Road West at 9:34 pm.

Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, Michael James Denny, lying off the right side of the roadway in a grassy area. Denny was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The vehicle that struck the victim failed to remain on the scene, according to reports.

Officials say Timothy Craig Medley is accused of driving his 2006 Kia Sorento when he struck the victim walking in the roadway.

Medley is charged with felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run.

Reports state that speed was not a contributing factor in the crash, however Medley's alcohol impairment was.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

