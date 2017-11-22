Crime Stoppers: Robber uses 'fake Jamaican' accent

Motel robberies aren't very common because most travelers pay with credit cards and not cash. But a recent stickup at the Days Inn on Sunset Road was unusual for another reason - when the robbers apparently faked a vocal accent.

Also unusual was the way they took their time walking in. But they took no time pulling a handgun out and pointing it at the clerk behind the counter.

"It almost seems as if these guys have done this before," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller, "because a lot of times when we see these robberies on video, they're in a hurry, they want to get in and get out real quick."

While one held the clerk at gunpoint she did as she was told, handing them keys to the cash drawer. But she picked up on something she didn't think sounded quite right: she thought his Jamaican accent was fake.

"Clerk didn't believe it was an actual real accent. He was faking a Jamaican accent, yelling out something, 'bombacat,' or something. I guess at some point during the robbery his real accent came out," the detective explained.

When the crooks realized there wasn't much cash up front, they noticed the manager sitting in the back office, and they wanted him to open the safe.

"The guy with the gun pointed it at the back of the manager's head and demanded to open the safe up. The manager told me he was terrified what was going on, any time there a gun pointed at your body, let alone your head, that's going to be a terrifying experience."

While this was going on, the clerk was seen pushing a silent alarm button several times to alert police. Unfortunately, it wasn't working.

The bad guys were then seen walking to a nearby housing development.

"Again, it goes back to the whole taking their time when it came to this robbery, they walked out as if nothing had happened at all."

Police believe they could be staying or living nearby the Sunset Road area.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can earn a reward without giving your name.

