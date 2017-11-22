Cabarrus County man bikes every morning to volunteer at food pantry

On any given day, you can walk inside Christian Cooperative Ministry and you'll likely hear Bobby Moffitt bustling about. For years, the Kannapolis native has volunteered at CCM's food bank.

"Bobby's got a huge heart. He's got a huge heart and we look forward to seeing Bobby here," CCM's Mike Wojciechowski said.

Giving back is all Bobby has ever known.

"I was taught by my grandma to always give more than you take," he said.

It's clear he lives by his grandmother's advice, especially when you see what he gives to CCM ever day. Bobby doesn't have a car, but excuses aren't in his vocabulary.

So, rain or shine, he rides his bike or the city bus to volunteer.

"Bobby gives back so much, and it's not easy for him to get here. I've seen him on that bike on some pretty cold days too, and Bobby makes every effort to be here," Wojciechowski said.

His route isn't easy. Bobby bikes through construction zones and impatient morning drivers because he wants to make a difference.

"Bobby's been here and Bobby has seen the need. When you don't see it face to face everyday, you don't recognize the need. But when you do step out that comfort zone and volunteer somewhere," Bobby said.

He's had a tough life - but remember how Bobby feels about excuses? He doesn't make them.

"It just gives me purpose. Gives me something to do," he said.

We had to ask Bobby what he thinks about people who find excuses not to give back, and he wasn't quick to judge, proving giving back is the only way Bobby knows how to push forward.

"To each their own," he said.

For more information about Christian Cooperative Ministries, click here.

