It’s a tradition like you’ve never known about - literally - because we haven’t ever actually done it before.

So this is the inaugural year of The Annual Good News Turkey Pardoning. Basically, we tracked down a pack of lucky turkeys and used a very unique method to pardon them from ever gracing your dinner table.

Check out the video to see how the turkeys react to their new-found safety.

