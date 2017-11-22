Chesterfield firefighters still searching for cause of massive downtown blaze

Chesterfield firefighters and other nearby departments were still dousing two downtown businesses with water Wednesday afternoon, well after a massive fire was put out the night before.

It started at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of the Pink Door store. The flames spread to the main level and then next door, engulfing The Chesterfield Drug Company.

Chesterfield Fire Chief Michael White says it took nine departments, about 100 firefighters, and all of six hours to control the blaze. They spent Wednesday making sure hot spots were put out and the fire did not reignite before Thanksgiving.

Previous: Four-alarm fire engulfs two Chesterfield County businesses

“The drug store has three floors, so the fire collapsed the buildings and we just had rubble on top of rubble,” Chief White said.

Part of Main Street was closed until Wednesday afternoon. The power was cut off to the two stores and other nearby businesses as the investigation into what caused the blaze is underway.

Kenneth Long, president of Long Drugs Inc that owns the Chesterfield Drug Company, says the building is a total loss and thousands of dollars in medications will go to waste. But, he said, thankfully everyone got out safely.

“We loved our old town-feeling pharmacy that of course we lost, but sometimes renovating is a good thing,” Long said.

In the meantime, customers of Chesterfield Drug Company can pick up their medications from the nearby store in Cheraw. Long says in the next month or so they should have a temporary shop up in Chesterfield.

He hopes to rebuild the Main Street drug store within the next year or so.

