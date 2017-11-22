Last-minute grocery shopping on Thanksgiving? Check to see if your store is open

The Harris Teeter in Sedgefield in June 2017. (Davie Hinshaw | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - Before you head out to pick up last-minute ingredients for your cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie, take note that some area stores will have shortened hours or will be closed entirely on Thanksgiving Day.

Harris Teeter, Charlotte’s largest grocery chain by market share, closes at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, for instance. At Wal-Mart, Charlotte’s No. 2 chain, stores will operate normal hours, with Black Friday deals kicking off Thursday at 6 p.m. Food Lion and Bi-Lo/Harveys stores are open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m.

All Publix, Aldi and Lidl stores in the Charlotte region are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The grocers will all operate normally on Black Friday. Stores recommend checking their local Facebook pages for updates on specials and other holiday details.

If you need to buy drinks to celebrate the holiday, you should also check to see which stores are open.

All ABC stores in North Carolina are closed on Thanksgiving. Total Wine stores have extended hours on Black Friday and shorter hours on Thanksgiving, and some are closed entirely on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.