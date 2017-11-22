Molly's Kids: 4-month-old Remi Ross still fighting a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

She’s only 4 months old, Remi Ross. But look at her. She has strength. This picture was taken on one of the 46 days she spent in NICU.



No doubt, this Alexander County little girl has a lot going on. You might remember when we first met her in July (read post here).



As we said in that original post, Remi was born with a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, which means the development of the diaphragm was stunted. It’s rare. Her parents, Natasha and Chase, couldn’t wait to bring her home this September.



“She’s been through more than most people go through in their whole life,” Natasha said. “But she sure is one tough little girl.”



Unfortunately, they were back in the hospital within 2 weeks.

As many of you guys with critically-ill children know, it can be an up-and-down ride. Remi is now back at home with the help of oxygen. The latest thing, Natasha says, is a new diagnosis of low blood sugar. Doctors also say she needs heart surgery, which could help with her breathing.



Regardless, a tough road.



She says the family was really appreciative of all the nice words and comments after the first #MollysKids post.

“People care,” Natasha said. “It’s nice to read and see and hear how much people care about our baby.”

Remi’s parents say they want to continue to update everyone on her progress and condition through Facebook. You can follow her page here.

As we approach a day to give thanks, let Remi be yet another reminder of what really matters.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.