Quick response limits damage in house fire on Ted Lane in Rowan

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters were quickly able to respond and bring a fire under control in a home in the 200 block of Ted Lane, just off Old Concord Road.

The fire was reported just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials on the scene said that no one was hurt.  

The fire was centered around the home's fireplace and chimney.

