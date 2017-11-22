'DIY' home security systems growing in popularity

High-tech is changing the way we live. Many people are taking advantage of advances in technology and are putting in their own security systems.

Jonathan Frisk, who is a crime prevention specialist with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, says, "As we continue to grow here in Mecklenburg County, there's going to be more house break-ins, just as there's going to be more crimes in general."

According to a national home security site, a burglary happens once every eighteen seconds in the United States, which is approximately 4,800 burglaries daily. People want to protect themselves.

"We would definitely recommend they do something, and that would be one of the preventive measures, is a security system," Frisk said.

Walk into just about any neighborhood these days and you're bound to run into homes that have security warning signs posted in their yards. Home security systems can be found everywhere. There are many good companies out there providing systems that will give you plenty of peace of mind.

But many folks are big into "DIY" these days, which means "do it yourself," and are choosing to install their own security systems. "So there's a lot of different stuff that's out there and some stuff may be better for you than others,” David Brinkley, who is a security-tech expert with Best Buy, said.

WBTV went to Best Buy, which carries a wide variety of home security devices, to see what's out there.

When referencing a system by Arlo, Brinkley said that "the nice thing about Arlo, is any of these cameras, you've got indoor and outdoor options."

Another system is called Ring, and according to Brinkley, "All of these, whenever your doorbell rings, whenever it detects someone, the floodlights will automatically turn on, start recording and notify your cell phone."

Another brand for home security that’s very popular is called Nest IQ. "The Nest IQ is a phenomenal unit, when it detects someone moving where they're not supposed to be, it'll automatically start recording," Brinkley said.

So as you can see, there's a lot to consider if you're going to install your own system, including the costs. Brinkley said you can expect to start around $250 and then go as high as you want.

Since everything is wireless nowadays, Brinkley says the most important part of a security system is your router. "Because the video quality is so high on most of these and they're always communicating and always sending some type of signal...you want to make sure that that signal's not interfering with the rest of your day-to-day activities from web browsing, working on streaming music from any of your providers, music or movies from any of your provider. You don't want to interfere with any of that video signal coming through these," he said."

Interestingly enough, with all this high-tech stuff surrounding us, Frisk said one of the best security systems you can have is actually very low tech - a barking dog.

