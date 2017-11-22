Woman charged, teen airlifted after accidental shooting in Rowan County

A woman was charged with a citation and a 14-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Rowan County Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on the 2700 block of Needmore Road. Officials say two 14-year-old boys were shooting a Rossi .410 gauge shotgun in the backyard of a home when one of the boys was hit.

Investigators say one of the boys was trying to lower the hammer on the gun and accidentally let go of it. The gun fired and the second teen was hit in the abdomen. The boys immediately called 911.

Deputies say the juvenile was airlifted to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He was in stable condition after the surgery.

A woman who lives at the address, 35-year-old Rebecca Dawn Cranford, arrived home while deputies were there investigating. She told them the boys had gone outside earlier to shoot the gun before she left.

Cranford was cited with a misdemeanor charge of failure in the storage of firearms to protect minors. She is due in court on February 5, 2018.

No further information has been released.

