Teen airlifted following accidental shooting in Rowan County

Teen airlifted following accidental shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A 14-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting in Rowan County Wednesday. 

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 2500 block of Needmore Road. Deputies say the juvenile was airlifted to the hospital but is expected to be OK. 

No other details have been released. 

