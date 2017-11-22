Bicyclist injured in Steele Creek hit-and-run - | WBTV Charlotte

Bicyclist injured in Steele Creek hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in the Steele Creek area Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened on South Tryon Street. Police said the bicyclist has minor injuries. 

It is unclear whether the driver has been arrested. 

No other information was released. 

