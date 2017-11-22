Teen accused of breaking into vehicles, homes in Lincoln Co neighborhood

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with multiple break-ins that occurred in Lincoln County Monday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, several homes and vehicles were broken into on Kings Grant Road and Queen's Road in the Lincoln Forest subdivision near Highway 150 in Lincolnton.

Deputies said neighbors had video footage of the break-ins which led to Caleb Wynn Loper being identified as the suspect. Loper reportedly lives in the same neighborhood where the break-ins occurred, deputies said.

He was charged with two felony counts of first-degree burglary, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, four felony counts of breaking and entering in a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Deputies say Loper was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $85,000 secured bond. He is expected to have his first court appearance Wednesday.

