Deputies: Woman wanted for shooting at Cleveland County deputies in custody

A woman who was wanted for reportedly shooting at Cleveland County deputies during an alleged drug arrest Tuesday afternoon is in custody Wednesday.

The incident began when investigators went to a home on the 1100 block of College Avenue after a drug complaint. While the deputies were walking up to the house, a car pulled up.

In that car, officials said, was Travis Lamar McKinney, who was the suspect in the drug complaint, and 25-year-old Brianne Smith of Orangeburg County, SC.

Deputies say McKinney got out of the vehicle with a gun behind his back and began verbally assaulting them. While deputies were trying confronting McKinney, a shot was fired from the vehicle and Smith reportedly fled from the scene.

Smith was caught Wednesday, according to deputies. She is expected to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer with intent to kill.

Deputies say a tipster called law enforcement officials and that led to her arrest. McKinney was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a government employee, and several other outstanding warrants for unrelated misdemeanor charges.

PREVIOUS: Woman wanted after reportedly firing at deputies in Cleveland County

If you have any information, you can call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at (704) 484-4888.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.