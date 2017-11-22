One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of NC Highway 73.

According to WBTV's Sky3, the wreck involved a pickup truck and a Sedan. A portion of the highway has been shut down while crews clear the scene, according to Sky3.

Troopers say the man driving a Dodge Ram was traveling west on Highway 73 when it crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a Ford Focus traveling east on Highway 73.

The man driving the Ford Focus was killed and three other passengers have serious injuries.

No names have been released of anyone involved and no further information is available.

