Lincoln County highway shut down following two-vehicle crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Lincoln County highway shut down following two-vehicle crash

WBTV's Sky3 WBTV's Sky3
WBTV's Sky3 WBTV's Sky3
WBTV's Sky3 WBTV's Sky3
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a serious two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of NC Highway 73.

According to WBTV's Sky3, the wreck involved a pickup truck and a Sedan. A portion of the highway has been shut down while crews clear the scene, according to Sky3. 

No other details have been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly