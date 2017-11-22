Lincoln County highway shut down following two-vehicle crash

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a serious two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of NC Highway 73.

According to WBTV's Sky3, the wreck involved a pickup truck and a Sedan. A portion of the highway has been shut down while crews clear the scene, according to Sky3.

No other details have been released.

