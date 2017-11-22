Man steals vehicle at gunpoint, leads police on chase

A man who is accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint lead police on a chase and crashed in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a victim told officers a man robbed her in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue and took her vehicle at gunpoint just before 9 a.m.

A short time later, police found the stolen vehicle near Statesville Avenue. Officers tried to pull the man over before a chase ensued.

During the chase, the robber reportedly sideswiped a vehicle before crashing near North Tryon and West 29th Street, police say. The driver reportedly then jumped from the vehicle.

The robber was found by police on North Pine Street. The robber received minor injuries during the chase and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by MEDIC, police said.

According to WBTV's Sky3, police were surrounding a white truck that had crashed. It is unclear whether anyone has been arrested.

The robber's name has not been released. Charges are pending, police say.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.