Man allegedly steals vehicle at gunpoint, leads police on chase

A man who is accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint lead police on a chase and crashed in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Michael Smith Jr.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a victim told officers a man robbed her in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue and took her vehicle at gunpoint just before 9 a.m.

A short time later, police found the stolen vehicle near Statesville Avenue. Officers tried to pull Smith over before a chase ensued.

During the chase, Smith reportedly sideswiped a vehicle before crashing near North Tryon and West 29th Street, police say. He reportedly then jumped from the vehicle.

Smith was found by police on North Pine Street. He suffered minor injuries during the chase and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by MEDIC, police said.

The gun Smith reportedly used during the robbery was recovered from the vehicle and reported stolen.

Charges are pending, police say.

