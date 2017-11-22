Truck used in Burke Co ATM robbery similar to vehicle Florida escapees stole

A truck that was used in an ATM theft in Burke County is similar to a truck that was stolen by three Florida jail escapees, deputies said Wednesday.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video stealing an ATM from a Shell Station in the 8800 block of Old NC Highway 10 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies responding to an ATM alarm found the entire machine had been stolen when they got there.

Surveillance video from the store shows two men using a logging chain to load the ATM into the back of a white four-door work truck. The logging chain was left behind at the scene, deputies say.

The men left the store heading in an unknown direction, deputies said.

On Tuesday, an inmate who escaped from a county jail in Florida with two other men was captured in Rowan County. Casey Brandon Martina, 25, was arrested by deputies in the 100 block of Austin Street in Salisbury just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was reportedly found by deputies sleeping on a couch in a living room of a home.

When deputies searched Martina, they found the keys to a car in his pocket. The Rowan County Sheriff said they discovered the keys were to a 1999 black Jeep Cherokee stolen out of Virginia.

The Jeep was parked outside of the mobile home. Inside the Jeep deputies found toolboxes, hardware and broken locks. Deputies also discovered in two boxes of ammo, 22 cal. and other ammo. No weapon was found in the Jeep.

Martina is charged in Rowan County with possession of a stolen vehicle and as a fugitive from justice.

The Wakulla County, Florida, sheriff’s office said that the three inmates managed to break through the ceiling of the jail’s law library and then got out by going across the building’s roof. This happened around 12:09 a.m. on Friday at the Wakulla County Jail.

There is no word on the whereabouts of the other two men, Joel Cooper and Donald Cotterman, and no word on why Martina was in Rowan County.

Martina was being held in the Florida jail on charges of burglary, theft, vehicle theft, and criminal mischief.

An anonymous tip lead to Martina's arrest.

His bond was set to $250,000.

