Man arrested in east Charlotte Subway armed robbery

A man was arrested for reportedly robbing an east Charlotte restaurant at gunpoint Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 23-year-old Denzel William McMurray was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Subway in the 7008 block of East WT Harris Boulevard around 9:50 a.m.

Police say McMurray reportedly had a gun and demanded money from a register. Officers say the suspect allegedly grabbed a female employee during the incident but she was not hurt. McMurray then reportedly fled from the scene following the robbery, police say.

Police described the suspect as a 6-foot tall man with a thin build. He was reportedly last seen wearing a striped shirt, dark colored hoodie and light pants.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

