Portion of Rowan County road set to close for pipe repair

A portion of a road in Rowan County will be shut down as crews replace a drain culvert.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a section of Cal Miller Road in Rockwell will close at 7 a.m. on Monday as maintenance crews replace an aging storm drain culvert that crosses underneath the road.

The NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen on Dec. 8

Drivers in the area can use Cannon Street, N.C. 152, Depot Street and Lower Stone Church Road as a detour, officials said. NCDOT officials are asking drivers to "watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit."

