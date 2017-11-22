Troopers: House being moved falls off trailer, blocks Iredell Co road

No one was injured when a house fell off a trailer on an Iredell County road Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the house was being moved in the 200 block of Snow Creek Road when it came off a trailer. The house is sitting in the road, troopers say.

The accident happened just after 4:00 am.

A witness told WBTV that the rear wheels on the driver's side of the trailer dropped into a four foot drop-off on the side of the road. When the trailer came up out of the hole, the house bounced off the long beams on which it was sitting.

"Individuals moving a house, westbound on Snow Creek road, swerved to avoid a mailbox so that they wouldn’t take it out," said Kent Greene, the Emergency Management/Fire Services Director for Iredell County. "The trucks underneath the structure slid into a ditch causing structural support beams to become dislodged and the house slid into the ditch as well.”

The house was blocking the roadway. Crews were on scene trying to fix the home.

"This is a very labor intensive process, they have additional crews and equipment on scene now. The game plan is to reset the beams underneath the structure and continue westbound on Snow Creek Road," Greene added.

The house had already been transported approximately 25 miles from Troutman, and was just a mile away from its final destination on Tomlin Mill Road.

The crew, from Crouch Brothers House Moving, had a permit from NCDOT to move the house between midnight and 6:00 am, and was following all the restrictions, according to a DOT representative on the site.

Snow Creek Road is blocked while crews clear the scene.

"No injuries and no hazardous materials in the roadway, just an inconvenience for travelers on Snow Creek Road," Greene said. "It’s a cut through between Highway 115 and Jennings Road, so we’re a little concerned about traffic but schools are out for the holidays so we’re fortunate in that respect."

A representative with the NC DOT said that the clean up would likely take several hours.

