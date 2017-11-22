Forever Family: Meet Darrious

So here we are! Thanksgiving week is upon us and it's a time to give thanks for everything we have. For most of us, there are too many blessings to list, and even more things we simply take for granted. And there is nothing wrong with that!

It’s OK to take for granted the basic necessities of life such as having clothes on your back, food on the table, schools to educate us and a family to come home to.

And yet children in our own community, who live right around the corner from us, won’t get that hug or pat on the head for the gold star they got on their homework this week. That’s because they don’t have parents.

Their childhood is devoid of that most basic and critical connection – the parent/child relationship – and all the crucial benefits that parents provide such as their love, their support along with providing structure and teaching responsibility.

This week I give thanks to all the foster parents in our community who work tirelessly to help bridge that gap while our precious children wait patiently for their forever family, a mom, a dad, a brother, a sister, a hug and a high five. And I give thanks to the rest of you who see this and spread the word.

Please watch our latest feature we have this week showcasing Darrious, a wonderful young man with a magnetic personality, and a bundle of energy! You’ll see how much fun we had together over the two hours we spent together. When our time was winding down, Darrious looked at me and told me I was his best friend.

Excuse me as I choke up while I’m typing this, but if you let that sink in, it really says it all. This young man needs a home, with a family, a neighborhood, and children his age with whom he can truly become friends… best friends… lifelong friends.

If you know anyone considering adoption, please pass this along and give Darrious that chance he so richly deserves. Here is a great starting point!

