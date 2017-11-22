Why did Cam Newton post his 2008 jail mugshot online? His reason is being praised.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 2500 block of Needmore Road. Deputies say the juvenile was airlifted to the hospital but is expected to be OK.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened on South Tryon Street. Police said the bicyclist has minor injuries.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, several homes and vehicles were broken into in the 2300 block of Kings Grant Road and the 2600 block of Queen's Road in the Lincoln Forest subdivision near Highway 150 in Lincolnton.More >>
The incident began when investigators went to a home on the 1100 block of College Avenue after a drug complaint. While the deputies were walking up to the house, a car pulled up.More >>
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the house was being moved in the 200 block of Snow Creek Road when it came off a trailer. The house is sitting in the road, troopers say.More >>
