Memorial service scheduled for beloved South Rowan teacher

A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 4:00 pm in the auditorium of South Rowan High School in honor and memory of Zach Thompson.

Thompson, 37, a well-known and loved teacher at SRHS, died from brain cancer earlier this week.

The loss has been difficult on the community. Many say Thompson was an extraordinary educator and exceptional person with a warm and positive spirit.

"Zach Thompson is in heaven with his Lord, Savior, and King!" wife Cassie posted on Facebook. "In true "Zach fashion" he fought courageously until the very end. While we are heartbroken on this earth, we rejoice because he is pain-free. I ask for prayers for my family and children in the days ahead. Thanks for all of your support during the past days, this time, and the future. Zach was an easy guy to love.?? Joshua 1:9: "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

"RIP Zach Thompson," wrote Nick Lefko. "Your memory will live on through your family and people who knew you."

Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self-Control ...... Zach Thompson beautifully graced our lives with these gifts," Audra Mays Fincher. "You made everyone a better person. I am going to miss that kind sweet smile and that sparkle in your eyes. You always shined bright for HIM. You lived with a grateful heart and taught us to do the same by your example. Praying for your sweet family! Cassie Safrit Thompson."

Thompson was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and volunteer with Stallings Memorial Baptist Church.

"Please continue lifting Cassie, Brooks, Parker, Ruby, and family in prayer at this time. Zach certainly left his mark on life not only in the community, but at Stallings as well," the church posted.

Thompson attended East Rowan High School and graduated from East Carolina University. He taught at A.L. Brown High School and most recently South Rowan High School.

Memorials may be sent to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dukehealth/?designation=3912597.

