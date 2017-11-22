Downtown Salisbury announces Christmas schedule

Downtown Salisbury, Inc., will host multiple events throughout the holiday season.

Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 kicks-off the season with Holiday Night Out from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Carolers will stroll throughout downtown, while shops and restaurants offer extended hours until 9:00 p.m. The 100 block of East Fisher Street will close to host a family zone with free hay rides, live music from Lee and Allison Crowell, visits from Santa and the Grinch, and more.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 features Santa and the Grinch at the Bell Tower from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. This is a free photo-opportunity. A craft station and hot cocoa will be offered. This event is located at Salisbury’s historic Bell Tower on the corner of South Jackson and West Innes Street. Free horse and carriage rides will be offered from 12:00-3:00 p.m. on the corner of West Fisher and South Main Street.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 features Jingle Mingle, in conjunction with Downtown Salisbury’s 1st Friday- Shop, Dine, and Stroll series. Downtown businesses offer extended hours until 9:00 p.m. for holiday shopping. Santa and the Grinch will visit with families and strolling carolers can been seen roaming the streets.

Downtown Salisbury’s final event before Christmas is the annual Santa and the Grinch with Antique Fire Trucks on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Antique Fire Truck Rides with Santa and the Grinch start on East Innes Street in front of the Visitors Center, 204 East Innes Street.

This event is weather permitting. There is no rain date scheduled.

