Citizen input needed to 'Move Kannapolis Forward'

From the City of Kannapolis: The City of Kannapolis hosted a public unveiling of the draft of the City’s new 2030 comprehensive plan, Move Kannapolis Forward. Once adopted, the plan will guide decisions related to land use and character, transportation, economic development, parks and recreation, environmental protection, health, and other planning topics.

The meeting was held this week with approximately 100 members of the community learning about the plan and providing comments on the draft.

If you were not able to attend and would like to see the plan and give ideas/comments visit our online survey available through December 8th: www.surveymonkey.com/r/movekannapolisforward

The draft plan for the future of Kannapolis sets out several big ideas for the City: encouraging mixed use development in downtown and a key centers, increasing travel options available to the community, enhancing economic opportunities for all citizens through strategic investments, promoting healthy environments that support physical activity and access to local foods, and undertaking fiscally balanced ways of managing and serving future growth.

During the meeting, citizens learned about the progress on Move Kannapolis Forward and viewed the full draft of the plan. The objective of the meeting was to present the plan and solicit input from citizens on the outcomes and implementation actions of the plan.

The Move Kannapolis Forward process has been ongoing this year with multiple public engagement events offered to the Kannapolis residents this year, including public meeting presentations and interactive stations, online surveys, and tables at community events and commercial centers. Now the draft of the plan is ready for the public to review and comment.

For information about the plan, please email the City of Kannapolis Planning Director, Zac Gordon at zgordon@kannapolisnc.gov, or visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/MoveForward.

