Over 900 south Charlotte residents without power

Over 900 people in two different areas of south Charlotte were without power Wednesday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 150 people in the Myers Park area were without power for some time due to tree limps that fell on equipment. The outage was first reported just after midnight. Crews said they were on scene restoring the power.

The power was expected to be restored for those residents around 7:30 a.m.

A second area where over 700 outages were being reported in the Highway 51 and Park Road area along Pineville-Matthews Road near Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte. Duke Energy said those outages were first reported around 12:30 p.m. It is unclear what caused those outages.

Just before 8 a.m., Duke Energy said over 850 people throughout the Charlotte area were without power. The power is expected to be restored around 2 p.m.

