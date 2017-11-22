Two extricated, seriously injured in four-vehicle Catawba County wreck

Two people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle wreck in Catawba County Wednesday morning.

According to the Conover Fire Department, two people were pinned in a wreck in the 1700 block of N NC Highway 16 in Conover. Firefighters tweeted about the wreck just before 6 a.m.

It took 11 firefighters to extricate the two people within 30 minutes, crews said.

Conover Fire operated this 4-Vehicle MVA with two Pinned-In this morning on N NC HWY 16. 11 FF’s extricated both PT’s from separate vehicles in 25-30 minutes. CCEMS transported 2 PT’s with Life Threatening Injuries to CVMC. pic.twitter.com/BK8P7InDDt — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 22, 2017

The two victims were taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the wreck. Officials have not said whether anyone will face charges.

