BLOG: Dense Fog Advisory in effect Wednesday morning, expect a chilly Thanksgiving Day

Dense Morning Fog

Bright Afternoon Skies

Chilly Thanksgiving

Tuesday night's rain has shifted east and that's set the stage for pockets of dense fog around the region Wednesday morning. Once the fog burns off, sunshine will return with mild afternoon readings in the low to mid 60s again, enjoy!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the Interstate 77, Interstate 85 and Interstate 44 corridors through the Charlotte area.

Dry, clear and cold Wednesday night, lows will be in the 20s (outlying areas) and 30s (near town) across the WBTV viewing area

Another cold front will move through and bring cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving. The good news is that the front shouldn't bring rain. It will, however, set the stage for a chilly holiday, with lows in the 30s and highs only in the low to mid 50s though. Things warm back up on Black Friday. After a chilly start in the 30s, we will return to the 60s Friday afternoon and stay there through Saturday.

If you're heading back on Sunday, our nice weather streak continues. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s but sun should be out. In fact, it looks like a pretty quiet weather pattern for the whole eastern half of the nation.

Happy Travel Day & hope your family has a safe & enjoyable Thanksgiving!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

