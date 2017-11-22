Long lines, heavy traffic expected at Charlotte airport day before Thanksgiving

The busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday is underway Wednesday. Officials with the Charlotte Douglas International Airport said the busiest day of the week is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the holiday.

Airport officials said in addition to the 100,000 people who pass through the Charlotte Douglas daily, they are projecting over 30,000 more passengers to be at the airport on Wednesday.

Busiest day of the week is today, until Sunday. Projecting 30,160 originating passengers, in addition to the 100K passengers who connect through #CLT daily. @AmericanAir opened ticket counters at 3:30. @TSA schedule: A&B at 3:30, C at 5:15, D at 5 and E at 6:15. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 22, 2017

It’s expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Thousands of people will be traveling through the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the airport served over 50,000 additional passengers.

Here are the projected originating passenger numbers for this week. These are in addition to the 100K passengers that connect through #CLT daily. pic.twitter.com/jO2TOQ1xvu — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 20, 2017

Airport officials are projecting over 31,000 additional passengers to pass through Charlotte Douglas on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the airport's Twitter account posted that traffic was starting to pick up on the roads and the Ticketing Lobby was full. Airport officials were asking people to arrive to Charlotte Douglas early.

Traffic is starting to pick up around the Airport roads and the Ticketing Lobby is full as the busiest travel day of the week is underway. Arrive early! — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 22, 2017

This was the Checkpoint A security line at @CLTAirport this morning. Airport officials suggest getting here 2 hrs before domestic flights. #WatchWBTV for more tips at 6am. pic.twitter.com/KGhcEiIGS9 — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) November 22, 2017

Long Term 1 and Long Term 2 parking lots were full as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, airport officials tweeted.

There are a few changes at the airport this year that travelers should be aware of. The airport has added 1,700 parking spaces. You can visit the airport's parking map before you arrive at Charlotte Douglas to help you plan for parking. If you are picking up or dropping off friends and family members, you are encouraged to use the Hourly Deck.

Officials say they have also relocated the free Cell Phone Lot to give drivers direct access to the terminal which is located off of Josh Birmingham Parkway.

The airport is also continuing renovations so travelers may notice construction in certain areas of the terminals.

PREVIOUS: Charlotte Douglas International Airport prepares for busy travel week

RELATED: CLT airport home to plenty of reunions for Thanksgiving travelers

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.