VIDEO ALERT: Massive fire in Chesterfield, SC

Good morning everyone on this eve of Thanksgiving Day. It's Christine Sperow. Today is November 22. We have hit the ground running this morning to get you caught up on what's going on where you live. Turn on WBTV News This Morning when you wake up. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m.

ALERT: Firefighters are still on scene of this massive fire in downtown Chesterfield, S.C. It took fire crews more than three hours to put the flames out. They're still monitoring for hot spots this morning. We have been on top of this from the beginning so WBTV's Caroline Hicks is there. She'll have video you have to see of how big this fire got. Also, we'll let you hear what witnesses say they saw.

Sad news about David Cassidy. :( "The Partridge Family" star died last night. He recently admitted publicly that he suffered from dementia. The singer-actor was recently admitted to the intensive care unit in a Florida hospital.

Big travel day today! We've been covering holiday travel all week for you. Today is no different. WBTV's Micah Smith is at the airport where activity has picked up every day this week. Plus we have our eyes on the wet roads from the rain.

You will no longer see Charlie Rose host CBS This Morning. CBS News fired the longtime journalist after accusations of sexual harassment surfaced. One of his co-hosts addressed the stunning news on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in an already scheduled interview. We'll play some of what was said.

WEATHER ALERT: FOG! Depending on where you travel today you're going to run into some serious fog. South of Charlotte we're seeing some of the worst of it. Make sure you at least catch WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin's forecast. He's pinpointing the weather changes you'll see during the holiday weekend as well.

Tune in right now!

Christine