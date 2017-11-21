Charlotte woman recalls being part of a high profile sexual harassment case

The wave of sexual harassment allegations against people like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Al Franken and Charlie Rose is stirring up memories for one Charlotte woman.

Angela Wright was subpoenaed to testify against US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas back in the early 90's.

While it was Anita Hill's remarks about Thomas that grabbed headlines and national attention, Wright's sworn statements were featured in a recent HBO movie.

More than 25 years ago, Wright was in the national spotlight over the issue of sexual harassment.

As Anita Hill testified in the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, Wright, a former Charlotte Observer reporter, was on deck and waiting in the wings to testify.

"I had worked on Capitol Hill for so many years that was the norm," she said. "The reason I never labeled it as sexual harassment was because it was rampant."

The culture has changed and become more pronounced with a growing number of accused offenders from Bill Cosby, to Bill O'Reilly and now Charlie Rose.

She said, "I think we're actually at a tipping point. I think we're about to see a cultural shift where women don't have to be victimized anymore."

Wright feels the recent round of high profile cases have women coming clean.

"Very few women would lie about this. This is not the conversation you want to volunteer to have," Wright expressed to WBTV.

The accused she says, are often silent or choose their words carefully.

“A lot of celebrities who are being accused have great PR people and we need you to apologize and hope this thing goes way."

At the end of day, Wright who has documented her plight through interviews and articles says during these times, it's all about respect, and poses this question.

“What do you think about women? You can't love and respect them, if you expect them to be treated this way,” she asks.

It is a question that's now being directed at Hollywood king makers and Capitol Hill lawmakers.

