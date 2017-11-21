CLT airport home to plenty of reunions for Thanksgiving travelers

It’s expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Thousands of people will be traveling through the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dozens of cars sat in lines Tuesday evening waiting to d rop off or pick up people from the airport.

While the lines could get long at times, those at the airport to pick up loved ones would likely say it was worth the wait.

Several family members were reunited with loved ones inside of the terminal.

Casey Doss and his little sister saw each other for the first time in months. Doss, a North Carolina resident, said he has spent the past few months working in San Francisco.

“It’s been a long time. It’s good to see her again,” said Doss about his sister.

Doss was also greeted by his sister’s dog. She brought it in to the terminal to greet Doss. Others had flashier ways of welcoming loved ones.

Andrea Coronado held up a big cardboard sign for her boyfriend. The sign read “Welcome to America”. Coronado said it was her boyfriend’s first time traveling to the United States. She greeted him with a big hug and kiss.

“I wanted to make it special for him because he’s special to me,” said Coronado.

Lucy Guzman, a Huntersville resident, said she was at the airport to meet family members from Puerto Rico. She said it had been years since she’d seen some of them.

“I saw my brother last year, but it’s been about five years (since I’ve) seen the other family,” said Guzman.

She said she didn’t have any trouble getting to the airport Tuesday evening and said any headaches she could encounter would be worth it to see her relatives.

“The planes are coming. Everybody’s coming for Thanksgiving,” said an excited Guzman.

The Charlotte airport is expected to be even busier Wednesday than it was Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.