Inmate dies of apparent suicide in one of North Carolina’s most dangerous prisons

An inmate serving 24 years for second-degree murder died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Anson County.

Terry Poole was found unresponsive in his cell at about 6:20 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Prison medical staff and local paramedics tried to resuscitate him, the department said.

The department has not said how Poole is believed to have committed suicide.

Poole was sentenced in Lee County in 2005 and was scheduled to be released in October 2023. Lee County is about 110 miles east of Charlotte.

Lanesboro is in Polkton, about 45 miles east of Charlotte.

The prison houses some of the state’s most violent criminals. Of Lanesboro’s 1,800 inmates, more than 350 were convicted of murder and 150 convicted of rape.

It’s so dangerous that some officers begin their work days by asking those coming off the previous shift how many assaults they’ve just seen, The Charlotte Observer reported this year as part of an investigation of the state prison system.

The Observer’s investigation found that state prison policies and management failures allow corruption to thrive. Officers and staff have orchestrated illegal smuggling operations, beaten shackled inmates and engaged in sex with prisoners.