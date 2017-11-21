Charlotte reacts to Uber hack exposing personal info of 57 million users, drivers

Benson Andewua has driven for Uber for two and a half years.

But after learning hackers reportedly stole home addresses, phone numbers, emails, even driver’s license information from users around the world, he is uneasy.

“It makes me think of doing something different because you don’t want to be a victim of this,” he says.

The ride-share company links two people outside the company to the breach. In late 2016, the two reportedly got access to a third-party internet cloud.

Some users say they wish they knew about this a year ago.

“It’s pretty scary especially considering Uber is being pretty shady about not releasing exactly what happened,” user Michael Prowst says.

In a statement Tuesday, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, “None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it. While I can't erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes."

For some, the offense will not drive them away. But others, like Andewua, may rethink their position behind the wheel.

“For those that have been affected I know it’s a big deal, and it makes you not want to do this,” he says.

Uber says there is no need for any customers to take any kind of action connected with this hack.

For the impacted drivers, they are providing free credit-monitoring and identity theft protection.

