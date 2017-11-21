Grilled turkey in a seasonal brine recipe by Ernie's Smokehouse - | WBTV Charlotte

Grilled turkey in a seasonal brine recipe by Ernie's Smokehouse

Ingredients:

  • 2 quarts apple juice or cider 
  • 1 lb. light brown sugar 
  • 3/4 cup coarse Kosher Salt 
  • 3 quarts water 
  • 3 oranges quartered or ½ cup orange juice 
  • 4 ounces ginger (fresh peeled thin or 2 oz. powder) 
  • 15 whole cloves 
  • 6 bay leaves 
  • 6 garlic cloves crushed Prep

Directions:

  1. Heat apple juice with brown sugar and salt to dissolve, let cool. 
  2. Purchase food grade paint bucket and lid (available at hardware stores) 
  3. Clean turkey and place in bucket with all above ingredients (squeeze oranges), cover tightly, place in refrigerator for 12-24 hours. 
  4. After that time take out of bucket, place on roasting rack, and return to refrigerator uncovered overnight. Grilling 
  5. Same cooking process as in the oven. Place turkey on a roasting rack and in a pan, place on the grill preheated to 325 degrees with chicken stock to cover the bottom. 
  6. If smoking use fruit or mild woods (apple, cherry, orange, alder). I suggest only smoking for one hour at most so the smoke does not overpower the turkey. 
  7. Add potatoes, carrots, and onions to the pan half way through and make sure to baste it. 
  8. When internal temperature hits 165 in thickest part it’s done. 
  9. Let rest for 15 minutes before carving.
