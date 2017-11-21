Heavy smoke, flames visible after two businesses catch fire in downtown Chesterfield

A four-alarm fire was confirmed in Chesterfield City, South Carolina, Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed at least two buildings, Pink Door and Chesterfield Drug Store, in downtown Chesterfield were on fire.

Cheraw, Ruby, Patrick and Chesterfield fire departments were on the scene.

Witnesses say the fire started at The Pink Door and spread to the adjacent drug store.

Sheriff Brooks says the flames were still coming from the buildings as of 8 p.m.

There has not been any confirmation of injuries or further information released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.