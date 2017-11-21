Four-alarm fire engulfs two Chesterfield County businesses

Crews were still actively trying to put out hot spots Wednesday morning after an four-alarm fire damaged two businesses in Chesterfield County Tuesday.

Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed at least two buildings, Pink Door and Chesterfield Drug Co., in downtown Chesterfield were on fire. Deputies say flames were still coming from the buildings as of 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Cheraw, Ruby, Patrick and Chesterfield fire departments were on the scene.

Witnesses say the fire started in the basement of the The Pink Door and then spread to the adjacent drug store. The Pink Door was destroyed in the fire and the drug store was severely damaged. Four Chesterfield Drug Co. employees were at the store when the fire started. The employees managed to escape and said they smelled something "electrical."

The drug store employees say they have 400 customers who should contact PNH Pharmacy in Cheraw at 843-537-3801 to get their prescriptions.

UPDATE: Drug store employee says they have 400 customers, should contact PNH Pharmacy in Cheraw for prescriptions at 843-537-3801. They have 7 employees & 4 of them were there at time of fire, smelled something electrical and were able to get out @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Zhj0uOUaOE — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) November 22, 2017

Crews were continuing to monitor the fire Wednesday morning.

It is unclear what started the fire. Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.

West Main Street at Page Street is shut down while crews work to clear the area. Officials have not said when the road is expected to reopen.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.