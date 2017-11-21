Gardner-Webb Cruises To 93-70 Win Over Brevard College Tuesday Afternoon

David Efianayi scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the opening half and Gardner-Webb had seven men with at least eight points in a 93-70 win over Brevard College Tuesday afternoon.

Efianayi made 10-of-16 shots from the floor, pulled down five rebounds and did his damage in 26 minutes of time on the floor. Gardner-Webb (2-3) went deep into its bench early and often, with 10 players seeing at least 13 minutes of action.

D.J. Laster finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Gardner-Webb shot 58 percent for the game and made 10-of-20 shots from long range. The Runnin’ Bulldogs had trouble with turnovers in the opening half, with 11 miscues in the opening 20 minutes – and 17 for the game.

Brevard shot 57.7 percent in the second half to keep the Gardner-Webb within reach, but could not overcome 18 turnovers itself. Divese Cason scored 17 points and JaMarquis Johnson added 10 points for the Tornados (0-2).

Gardner-Webb travels to Wright State on Friday, with opening tip set for 7:00 pm in Dayton, Ohio.

Press release provided by Gardner-Webb Athletics